BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.