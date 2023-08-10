BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. 217,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.