Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 167,033.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $29.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,234.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,186. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,787.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,637.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

