BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Decreased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 1,856,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

