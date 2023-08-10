Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.34

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 31844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $57,092.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,685. 27.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

