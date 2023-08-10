Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $19,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $10,993,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 233.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $369,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,526,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $369,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,526,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,460 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.