Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.73. 343,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,521. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.82 and a 200 day moving average of $257.49. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.45.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

