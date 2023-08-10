Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 0.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.