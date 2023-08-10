Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 0.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
