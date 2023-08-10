Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3 %

ON stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. 4,852,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

