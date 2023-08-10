Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,044 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Brainard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,030,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,477 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,702,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,381,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 549,899 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

