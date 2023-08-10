Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.43. 842,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,004. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

