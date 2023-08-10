Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIGR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIGR. TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

TIGR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.92. 1,114,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $646.06 million, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

