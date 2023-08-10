Brainard Capital Management LLC Purchases 118 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brainard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,095. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

