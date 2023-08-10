Brainard Capital Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brainard Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

