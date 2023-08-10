Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.