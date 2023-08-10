Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $33.18 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $256.06. 1,683,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.98 and a 200 day moving average of $245.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

