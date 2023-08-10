Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $37.71 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Marriott International worth $37,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.12. 2,039,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.55.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,090 shares of company stock worth $1,688,213. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

