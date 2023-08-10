Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $38.86 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,601 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $38,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,918. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,837,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295,007. The company has a market cap of $264.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

