Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Howmet Aerospace worth $35,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,129,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 897,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 830,354 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.4 %

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.