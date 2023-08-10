BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTXW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

briacell therapeutics corp immunotherapy approaches to cancer management briacell is a los angeles headquartered biotechnology company focused on immunotherapy treatments for cancer management. to date, the company has been successful in developing its patented “briavax” vaccine and implementing two compelling fda phase-i studies with late-stage breast cancer patients, demonstrating unique and unprecedented results.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.