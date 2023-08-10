Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 46.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.00. 873,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,207. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

