Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 626,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after buying an additional 315,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,240 shares of company stock worth $13,923,918 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,837,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295,007. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

