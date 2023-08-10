Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $134.47. The company had a trading volume of 146,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average of $133.17. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,468,504. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

