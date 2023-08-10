Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 528,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

