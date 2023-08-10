Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,183,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 375,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.31. 1,135,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

