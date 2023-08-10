Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,574. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

