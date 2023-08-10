Brighton Jones LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 268,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,367. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

