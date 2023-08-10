Brighton Jones LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 667,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

