Brighton Jones LLC Has $574,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 95,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,345. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

