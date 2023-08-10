Brighton Jones LLC Invests $752,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

ALNY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,439. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.19 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

