Brighton Jones LLC Invests $752,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
ALNY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,439. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.19 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.