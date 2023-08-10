Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 9,294 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,977,000 after buying an additional 191,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. 531,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

