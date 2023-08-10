Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 5,732 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,680. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppFolio

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.