Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.