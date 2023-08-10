Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,203.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $96.32. 1,622,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,037. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

