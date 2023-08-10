Brighton Jones LLC Sells 549 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

