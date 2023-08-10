Brighton Jones LLC Sells 586 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 899,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.