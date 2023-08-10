Brighton Jones LLC Sells 586 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 899,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.