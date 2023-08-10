Brighton Jones LLC Sells 754 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.30. 5,133,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

