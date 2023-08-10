Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 378,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

