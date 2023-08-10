Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brink’s updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.15 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $69.20. 620,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,696,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.