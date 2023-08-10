Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brink’s updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.15 EPS.
Brink’s Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $69.20. 620,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Brink’s
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,696,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
