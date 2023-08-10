Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 7,660,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,895. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.71 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

