Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,660,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.