Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock Position Raised by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC increased its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 242,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VTOL traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. 55,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $854.01 million, a PE ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,344,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $183,984.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,344,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

