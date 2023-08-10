Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Increased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.41 on Thursday, reaching $839.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,709. The stock has a market cap of $346.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $865.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

