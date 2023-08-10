Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $7.83 on Thursday, reaching $842.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,207. The company has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $865.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.12.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

