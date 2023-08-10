Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,358,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,934,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 704.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 562,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.