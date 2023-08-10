Brokerages Set Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target at $13.90

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.75. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 35.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after buying an additional 812,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,662,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

