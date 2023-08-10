Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

DB stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 402,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 144,570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

