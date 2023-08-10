Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $102.43

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group has a one year low of $67.77 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

