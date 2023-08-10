Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $57.64

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.64.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462,472 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 4,529,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,393,258. JD.com has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

