Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price at $122.85

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

